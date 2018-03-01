'Life threatening' weather conditions in Tipperary today

With a status red snow and ice warning in place nationwide, people are being warned to stay indoors from 4 p.m. today. The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the weather front approaching Ireland as 'life threatening' and people have been advised to avoid travelling and to remain indoors until the hazardous conditions have passed.

Last night Met Eireann updated the red alert to include all counties, until tomorrow afternoon.

Further snow showers are expected this morning, with Storm Emma bringing blizzard like conditions this afternoon



All schools, colleges and third level institutions will be closed today and tomorrow.

Tipperary County Council’s outdoor crews will continue to treat priority routes across the Premier as the Status Red weather alert looms.

All County Council facilities including Motor Tax Offices, Libraries, Museums, Civic Amenity Sites and Arts Centres will be closed today and tomorrow.

However co-ordinator of the local authority’s Severe Weather Team Ger Walsh says main routes will continue to be treated.

Gardai have stated that further heavy snow showers will bring accumulations of significant levels with all areas at risk.



Blizzard conditions will develop from the south Thursday afternoon and evening as heavy snow and strong easterly winds bring snow drifts northwards over the country. Eastern and southern costal counties will be worst affected.



The warning is valid from 23.00hrs Wednesday to 15.00hrs Friday the 2nd of March





Gardaí are advising motorist and all road users to use caution on our roads.



Leave sufficient room between you and the car in front and drive within a speed where you can stop in time.



See Twitter/Facebook for further details throughout the day.

