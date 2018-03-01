Tipperary Red Alert: University Hospital Limerick issues update on cancellations

Following the Status Red weather warning issued for Munster by Met Eireann (effective Thursday 4pm to Friday 12 noon), elective surgery and outpatient appointments are being cancelled in the majority of cases across UL Hospitals Group (University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital) this Thursday and Friday.

The Emergency Department at UHL, Injury Units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s and Medical Assessment Units at UHL, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s will operate as normal on Thursday and Friday.

The Maternity Emergency Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will also continue to operate on a 24-hour basis.

The group is putting arrangements in place to ensure the continuation of essential services for chemotherapy and dialysis patients as well as those coming in for urgent surgery.

These patients are being prioritised at this time and are being contacted by the clinical teams in relation to appointments/procedures planned for this Thursday and Friday.

In circumstances where patients are unable to travel, alternative dates will be provided as soon as possible.

The Group is in contact with transport providers for dialysis patients on the evolving weather conditions. Patients will be contacted individually and decisions will be based on clinical need and the travel advice from the National Emergency Co-ordination Group.

Outpatient appointments, elective procedures (inpatient and day case) and endoscopy services for this Thursday and Friday are being cancelled in majority of cases at UHL, Ennis, Nenagh, St John’s, University Maternity Hospital Limerick and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital. Patients are being contacted directly by SMS and by phone and will be notified as soon as possible about a rescheduled date.

At University Maternity Hospital Limerick, antenatal and all other clinics scheduled for this Thursday and Friday have also been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Expectant mothers scheduled for elective surgery this Thursday or Friday are being contacted.