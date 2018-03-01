Tiperary farming: Glanbia update on milk collections and operations

Glanbia has issued its suppliers with an update on its operations over the coming days while the country is in the grip of Arctic conditions.

Based on the weather alerts, Glanbia Ireland put a contingency plan in place over the weekend.

· We worked to maximise milk collections and feed deliveries early in the week to help prepare for the forecasted adverse conditions

· Road conditions mean that in some areas there will inevitably be disruption to normal milk collection and feed delivery schedules – farmers are asked to be patient.

· All of our milk processing sites and depots are currently in operation but this is being reviewed on an on-going basis as the situation evolves

· Feed supplies are currently available in all Glanbia Ireland branches for collection by farmers

· All Agri branches opened for business on Wednesday morning but the situation will be reviewed locally on an on-going basis with safety of employees and customers the priority

· Additional rigid milk collection vehicles – more suitable for snow conditions – have been deployed to the worst affected regions.

· Where possible, farmers are advised to clear and grit lanes/yards to facilitate safe milk collection

· Advisory text messages are being sent to milk suppliers. There have been some reports of disruption to mobile phone and broadband networks – in such an event we will utilise local radio channels to keep our farmer suppliers and customers informed.

· Farmers are advised to consult Glanbia Connect which has been updated with farm management advice appropriate to the conditions.

· Contact details for Glanbia’s farm advisory team is available on www.glanbiaconnect.com

Glanbia Ireland chairman Henry Corbally thanked all employees and contractors for their efforts in challenging conditions.

He added: “The safety of our farmers, hauliers and employees is our number one priority at this challenging time. Farmers are reminded to farm safely at all times.”