Tipperary County Council closes all facilities for next two days as blizzard looms

Tipperary County Council has announced that it is to close all its facilities on Thursday and Friday as the storm conditions worsen.

It says that with a blizzard forecast for Thursday, it is taking all necessary precautions.

The Council says – A Severe Weather Warning code STATUS RED has been issued for Tipperary, with blizzard-like conditions to develop in heavy snow and strong easterly winds on Thursday evening and will continue Thursday night and Friday morning giving significant snow drifts in many areas.

This alert is valid from 16.00 hours Thursday 1 st March until 12.00 Noon on Friday 2nd March.

A meeting of Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team was held at 12 noon today followed by an Inter-Agency Tele-conference meeting with the Gardai and HSE to assess the position with regard to the severe weather.



At the meeting, a decision was taken to close all Council facilities (Motor Tax Offices, Libraries, Museums, Civic Amenity Sites, Arts centres and Civic Amenity sites) on Thursday 1st March and Friday 2nd March.

The Council will continue to maintain emergency services during this time with particular reference to areas such as roads, water, housing, fire services and customer services and the Council’s Customer Services Desks will remain open to handle any queries from the public.

Members of the public can contact the Council at 0761 06 5000 during normal hours and at 1890 923 948 for out of hours emergencies.



The Council’s Severe Weather Team is convening again this evening to re-assess the situation.

Tipperary County Council would advise the public to heed Met Éireann Weather Warnings. Where it is possible and safe to do so, people are asked to ensure elderly or vulnerable neighbours have adequate food supplies and sources of heating in place as the period of severe weather approaches.

Further advice on preparing for and dealing with extremely cold conditions and snow is available at www.winterready.ie. Members of the public are also reminded to register on MapAlerter, a public emergency notification system available on the Council’s Website, where they can receive additional useful information by text and e-mail.

Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s Facebook, Twitter Pages and Website.



