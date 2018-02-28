Tipperary shops and businesses set to close as Storm Emma descends

Businesses and shops in Tipperary are preparing to batten down the hatches ahead of one of the worst snow storms to hit the county since 1982.

Lidl stores have issued a statement on their planned closure in Munster and Leinster from 3pm tomorrow, March 1, and will remain closed until 1pm Friday March 2.

"Decisions may be taken at individual store level to extend this closure period depending on localised weather conditions," said a spokesperson.

LIT’s Thurles and Clonmel campuses (and the Questum Enterprise Centre) will close from 3pm this afternoon, and will remain closed on Thursday, March 1st, Friday, March 2nd and Saturday, March 3rd.

Elsewhere the University of Limerick will also close on Thursday, March 1 and Friday, March 2, due to the Status Red snow and ice warning. The university is due to reopen on Saturday, March 3 at 10am, weather conditions permitting.

All on-campus classes, events and activities for Thursday and Friday are cancelled and there will be no access to University Buildings at this time. Student residences will remain open. All student village receptions will remain open and security will be in place to support on-campus residents.

All Clonmel Credit Union offices including Fethard and Mullinahone will close from tomorrow Thursday the 1 March at 2pm, and will remain closed all day Friday. Business is expected to return to normal in all offices on Saturday the 3 of March, weather permitting. Thurles Credit Union will open from 10am to 2pm tomorrow Thursday 1st March, Urlingford office will open from 10am to 1.30pm and the Killenaule office will remain closed.

Nenagh Day Care Centre closed until Monday due to weather conditions.

Boston Scientific Clonmel will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Thurles Leisure Centre will close on Thursday and Friday.

Thurles and Clonmel libraries will close from 3pm this afternoon and will remain closed on Thursday, March 1st, Friday, March 2nd and Saturday, March 3rd.