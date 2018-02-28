BREAKING: Five detained following Tipperary and Dublin searches in connection with organised criminal activity.

3 males and 2 females, ranging in age from their 20’s to 60’s, are currently being detailed at Clonmel, Cahir and Tallaght Garda Stations in connection with an investigation into organised criminal activity.

They are being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

As part of an ongoing investigation by Gardai from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau into Invoice Redirection Fraud a number of searches were carried out in Tipperary and Dublin this morning the 28th February 2018. This investigation relates to a series of Invoice Redirecting Frauds amounting to sums in excess of €750,000 affecting a number of organisations in this jurisdiction.

The GNECB assisted by the Cyber Crime Unit and Gardai from Tipperary and Blanchardstown carried out four searches (three in Tipperary and one in Dublin) and have arrested five people, 3 males and 2 females ranging in age from their 20’s to 60’s in connection with this investigation into organised criminal activity. They are being detained at Clonmel, Cahir and Tallaght Garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

