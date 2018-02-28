All schools in Tipperary to remain closed as county prepares for worst snowstorm in 36 years

All schools and third level institutions in Tipperary are to close tomorrow and Friday as blizzard like conditions and snow storms prepare to hit Munster.

The Department of Education has issued a statement confirming that all primary schools, secondary schools, centres of further education and third level institutions in Munster and Leinster will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Given the disruption to transport and the safety risks arising before blizzard like conditions hit Munster and Leinster, all schools, third level institutions, colleges and centres of further education in red areas will be closed tomorrow and Friday. — education.ie (@Education_Ire) February 28, 2018

"Given the disruption to transport and the safety risks arising, most particularly in relation to the ability to get home safely before blizzard like conditions hit Munster and Leinster, all schools, third level institutions, colleges and centres of further education in red areas will be closed tomorrow and Friday.

In relation to Connaught and Ulster decisions on school closures will be made individually depending on the circumstances in their area. The situation in Connaught and Ulster will be kept under review."

A Status Red snow-ice weather warning was issued earlier today for Tipperary, as well as counties Limerick, Waterford and Cork.

Blizzard-like conditions will develop in heavy snow and strong easterly winds on Thursday evening and will continue into Thursday night and Friday morning giving significant snow drifts in many areas.

The Status Red Weather Warning is expected to come into effect from Thursday 1 March at 4pm until Friday 2 March at 12:00.