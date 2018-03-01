Tipperary farming: Cloughjordan to host major farm and agri-food event

Ella McSweeney of RTE’s Ear to the Ground leads a stellar cast of national and international speakers and organisations at the annual Feeding Ourselves event in Cloughjordan this Saturday, March 3.

This year's theme is Rural Revitalisation through a Co-operative Approach to Farming and Food.

International guest speakers from the European Parliament, Hannes Lorenzen, and the GROW Observatory, Pavlos Georgiadis, compliment Irish experts from a range of farming, food, environmental and rural development backgrounds.

Topics for the event will be of interest to anyone with a stake in agri-food and rural Ireland. Among the topics will be the benefits of co-operative approaches for rural revitilisation will feature; examples of North Tipperary businesses with elements of the co-operative ethos. These will include Riot Rye Bakehouse and Crawford’s Farm, both from Cloughjordan.

Initiatives which may suit specific farms, groups of farmers or communities will be showcased. These include high nature value farming, James Moran; social farming, Aideen McGloin; community-supported agriculture, Pat Malone and Tamara McGinty.

The event is organised by Cloughjordan Community Farm and Cloughjordan ecovillage-based sustainability NGO Cultivate. It is supported by European agri-food policy NGO ARC2020 the Horizon 2020 supported EU innovation project GROW Observatory, UCC Centre for Co-operative Studies, the Night Orchard and the Cloughjordan Ecovillage.

Feeding Ourselves 2018 will be held in St Kieran’s hall in Cloughjordan.

Registration from 9.30. To book both Feeding Ourselves and speakEATsy, go to nots.ie/courses/feeding-ourselves/