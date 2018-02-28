BREAKING: Weather Alert upgraded to STATUS RED in Tipperary

Niamh Dillon

Reporter:

Niamh Dillon

Email:

niamh.dillon@tipperarystar.ie

BREAKING: Weather Alert upgraded to STATUS RED in Tipperary

Tipperary has been upgraded to a Status Red weather warning with blizzard like conditions expected to develop on Thursday afternoon.

Met Eireann have issued a Status Red snow-ice Warning for counties in Munster and Leinster. 

Blizzard-like conditions will develop in heavy snow and strong easterly winds on Thursday evening and will continue into Thursday night and Friday morning giving significant snow drifts in many areas.

It is expected to come into effect from Thursday 1 March at 4pm until Friday 2 March at 12:00.

Status Orange Weather Warnings remain in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Offaly and Westmeath while Donegal and Galway have been issued with a Status Yellow Warning.

Gardai are advising motorists not to travel in the east of the country if possible.

More to follow.