Tipperary courts: Roscrea man had €662 worth of cannabis for own personal use

A man who was caught with €662 worth of cannabis at his home had it for his own personal use, Nenagh Court was told.

Thomas Hickey of 43 Copper Beech View, Roscrea, pleaded to possession of drugs at Copper Beech View on June 28, 2017.

The court heard the Gardai carried out a search at the house and Mr Hickey handed them a wooden box containing the cannabis.

Mr Hickey has 26 previous convictions.

His solicitor, Conor Delaney said: “While it is a serious matter, it is not as serious at it looks. There was no weighing scales or plastic bags.”

He said the reason why Mr Hickey had such a large amount of cannabis for his own personal use was because he "didn't want to have to go looking for it everyday".

“I know that's the wrong attitude,” said Mr Delaney, pointing out that Mr Hickey had “made admissions as soon as possible and was very co-operative”.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted Mr Hickey's record and fined him €400.