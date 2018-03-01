Tipperary courts: two who cashed fake €50 notes 'succumbed to temptation'

Two people who travelled from County Cork and cashed fake €50 notes around North Tipperary had “succumbed to temptation”, Nenagh Court was told.

Shane Dillon, 22, of Brindle Hill, Charleville, and Linda O'Donnell, 29 a mother of three children, of 43 Oak Drive, Brindle Hill, Charleville, pleaded to a number of fraud charges in various locations on November 25, 2017.

Mr Dillon pleaded to cashing counterfeit €50 notes at Clearys Garage, Nenagh; Mulrooney's service station, Roscrea; Pat Carroll's service station, Carrig Road, Roscrea; Caseys filling station, Toomevara; Applegreen service station, Birdhill, and Maloney's shop, Tyone, Nenagh.

Ms O'Donnell pleaded to the same offences at Clearys Garage; Pat Carroll's service station, where she received €46.20 in change, and Mulrooney's service station, where she obtained €42.90 in change.

The court heard that the total amount of transactions came to €500 and the money had been paid back within the past fortnight.

Their solicitor, Pat Liston, said both his clients had “succumbed to temptation” and saw it as an opportunity.

Ms O'Donnell's financial circumstances “would not be great”, he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath described the offences as “serious and said she had “concerns” because there was premeditation involved as they had travelled from Cork to Nenagh.

However, Mr Liston told her that Ms O'Donnell had relations living in Nenagh.

Judge MacGarth adjourned the case to April 26 for probation reports on both defendants