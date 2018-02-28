Deteriorating weather conditions in Tipperary lead to closures of businesses

As conditions in Tipperary begin to seriously deteriorate a number of businesses have made the decision to close, in the interests of the safety of staff.

After very heavy snowfalls overnight, Tipperary is currently experiencing dense snowfalls which will exacerbate an already hazardous situation - with the worst yet to come.

Campion Insurance, which has a number of branches in Tipperary, has announced that due to deteriorating weather conditions, all of their branches will be closing before lunchtime today.

"We have taken this precaution to ensure the safety of our staff. For any urgent claims assistance, please email claims@campionins.com and a member of our team will be in contact. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will keep you updated as we continue to assess the weather risk posed over the coming days", it says.