beast from the east - Red Alert issued for some areas

A level Red Alert was issued this morning at 5 am by the Met Office for some parts of the country.



The Red Alert is issued in respect of Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.



Heavy overnight snowfall has led to accumulations of snow between 5 and 10cm. Snow showers will continue to occur during today and again tonight with further accumulations. Total snowfall up to midday Thursday may reach 25cm.



Gardaí are advising motorist and all road users to use caution on our roads.



Leave sufficient room between you and the car in front and drive within a speed where you can stop in time.



See Twitter/Facebook for further details throughout the day.

