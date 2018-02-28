Passengers travelling from Shannon Airport are advised to contact their relevant airline

Passengers intending to fly from, or travel to, Shannon Airport are advised to contact their relevant airline or check their website in advance of their journeys with regard to any potential weather impacts.

The advice comes as a number of flights were diverted to Shannon due t the temporary closure of Dublin Airport.

Shannon Airport was fully operational throughout last night and remains fully operational. Shannon received seven flight diversions between 04.20 am and 0.700 a.m. this morning. The following flights bound for Dublin Airport diverted to Shannon Airport due to the temporary closure of Dublin Airport:

· EI 100 from Newark

· EI 104 from JFK

· EI 130 from Hartford Connecticut

· EI 136 from Boston

· ET 504 from Addis Ababa

· ET 500 from Addis Ababa

· TNT Cargo from Liege

A Shannon Airport spokeswoman said: “While Dublin Airport reopened just before 0800hrs some of these flights have yet to depart Shannon to resume their journeys. Our first outbound service EI380 to London Heathrow departed on time at 7.30am.

“We are currently managing our own weather challenges and will continue to do so over the coming days. Due to the possibility of flight cancellations and delays at other airports, Shannon Airport is advising passengers intending to fly from, or travel to, Shannon Airport to contact their relevant airline or check their website in advance of their journeys with regard to any potential weather impacts.

“In the event that there are delays or changes to schedule, we will post same on our twitter account @shannonairport our facebook page www.facebook.com/shannon. airport.official and on our websitewww.shannonairport.ie as soon as we are notified. People travelling to the airport are also welcome to contact our information desk at + 353 61 712000 for any updates before making their journey."