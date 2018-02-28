Major delays on Tipperary to Limerick road following crash

Anne O'Grady

Reporter:

Anne O'Grady

Major delays on Tipperary to Limerick road following crash

Gardai appeal to motorist to exercise caution

THERE are major delays on the N24 Tipperary-Limerick Road following a crash in Pallasgreen, involving a van and a car.

According to a motorist there are "major delays". The accident happened right at the crossroads in the village.

It is not known if the drivers suffered any injuries.

Gardai are warning motorists to be extra careful on their commute to work.