Tipperary Euromillions winners collect over €500,000 at Lotto Headquarters

A Tipperary man who bought a winning EuroMillions plus ticket for Last Friday's draw in Walsh’s Daybreak Store on the Cork Road, Waterford, when he was passing through the city on Friday night, collected his prize today at the National Lottery offices. The man plans to buy a house with his windfall but said he won’t be telling too many people about his good fortune yet.

He was one of nine players who claimed a total of €3.4 million in EuroMillions, Lotto, scratch card and TellyBingo prizes today as the rest of the nation hunkers down in anticipation of the weather phenomenon, the 'beast from the east'.



This fabulous win is the second story of good fortune for Tipperary Euromillions players in the last week following a €500,000 winning ticket sold in Bergin's Foodfair in Clonmel. The Tipperary player also claimed their EuroMillions Plus top prizes of €500,000 from last Friday’s draw, today.

The National Lottery today reported a rush on winners through its doors in Dublin as the country waited for the ‘beast from the east’ to hit Irish shores.

The lucky winners who crossed the threshold of the National Lottery Winners Room came from Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tipperary and Wicklow – and all were keen to get their winnings banked before forecasted snow shuts down the country.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This was one of the busiest days we have had in the Winner’s Room in a long time. There is no doubt the weather was a factor. Players were keen to get their hands on their cheques before the Beast from the East made travel impossible!”





