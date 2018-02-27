Supplies of bread and milk sold out in many Tipperary supermarkets as the 'beast from the east' looms large

Supplies of bread and milk in many of the major supermarkets in mid-Tipperary have been sold out as people prepare for the arrival of the so-called weather phenomenon the 'beast from the East'.

As people prepare to hunker down in anticipation of temperatures which are expected to dip to -14 degrees in some parts, the shelves of supermarkets have been laid bare as people stock up on the basic essential of break and milk.

Many of the supermarkets in mid-Tipperary have been sold out of bread and milk with the shelves forlorn of any stock.

While temperatures in Tipperary are extremely low at the moment, the worst is yet to come. There has been a light dusting of snow this afternoon but heavier snowfalls are expected and the worst of the weather is expected to descent by Thursday.