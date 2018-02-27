Storm Emma: LIT Thurles Games Fleadh postponed

Games Fleadh 2018 which was schedules to take place at LIT Thurles tomorrow (Wednesday, February 28, 2018) has been postponed until Thursday March 22, 2018.

The organisers of the all-island games design and development event have reviewed the weather forecasts over the past 24 hours, and has decided to postpone the 15th Games Fleadh in the interest of safety.

Game Design & Development degree lecturer at LIT, Dr Liam Noonan said, “The key issue for the committee is ensuring that all visiting teams, judges, sponsors, schools etc can make it safely to Thurles for the 15th Games Fleadh. The weather warnings over the last few days left us with concerns for the well being of the people travelling to the event.

“We therefore took the decision to postpone the event for a few weeks until March 22, when we look forward to welcoming once again students, parents and those with an interest in game design and development to this free event."