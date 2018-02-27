Breaking: Six Tipp schools to pilot new Leaving Cert PE syllabus 

The news that Borrisokane Community College, Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel, Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, Presentation Secondary School , Thurles, Rockwell College, Cashel and The Abbey School, Tipperary Town have all been included in the first phase of the roll out is incredibly positive for the students and teaching staff, Deputy Jackie Cahill has said. The new PE syllabus will be, for the first time, an examinable subject.

The Tipp schools will be some of the first schools in the country to deliver the new Leaving Certificate Physical Education syllabus.

Students taking the new Leaving Certificate subject from September 2018 will sit the first Leaving Certificate Physical Education (LCPE) exam in 2020.

Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomed the inclusion of six Tipperary schools in the pilot.

“For far too long, the teaching of PE has been of secondary importance, or worse, in many schools. It was looked down upon, or worse, viewed as an afterthought. This new syllabus and increased standing will, I believe, lead to better learning outcomes for pupils and give them a greater appreciation of the need for physical activity throughout life.

“Far too many people, including worryingly children and young adults, lead sedentary lifestyles with little physical activity in their daily lives. What must go hand in hand with the rollout of the new subject is increased funding for equipment in schools, the development of facilities and above all adequate time in the school time table for the delivery of PE classes.

“Equally, we cannot allow the situation to arise where non-qualified persons are delivering physical education classes to our children. We would not accept it for any other subject. I want to wish the PE Departments in all the schools the very best of luck, and congratulate them on being selected to be part of this exciting new departure,” Deputy Cahill said.