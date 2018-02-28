Tipperary arson attacks: Gardai investigate incidents outside Nenagh and in Moneygall

The Gardai in Nenagh are investigating the setting on fire of vehicles and farm equipment in Carrigatoher and Moneygall last Sunday night / Monday morning.

Two items of farm machinery were set on fire at Crimlin, Moneygall, some time between midnight and 3am.

Two vehicles wer set alight at Carrigatoher between 3am and 6am.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on these incidents to contact Nenagh Garda station.

Meanwhile, witnesses are being sought following the theft of a chainsaw from a vehicle storage unit at The Pike, Rathcabbin, some time between Sunday and Monday last.

The Gardaí seized a number of power washing machines that were being offered for sale outside a shop at Clare Street, Nenagh, last Wednesday afternoon.

Efforts are being made to verify the ownership of the equipment.

Also last Wednesday, a motorcycle was reported stolen in Newport. It was later recovered.