Weather alert: Tipperary people urged by ICMSA to watch out for neighbours and livestock

Tipperary animal owners are farmers are being urged by the ICMSA to be vigilant on behalf of their families and particularly on behalf of elderly neighbours who may well become anxious as the extreme cold snap hits.

The deputy president of ICMSA, Lorcan McCabe, appealed to the farming community and the wider general public to take extra care over the next few days as the county looks set to be gripped by extremely cold weather.

Mr McCabe said that the potential for danger and farm accidents increased in these kinds of conditions and that farmers must be vigilant

He also recommended that farmers consider bringing in young stock and monitor equipment and machinery, particularly water pumps