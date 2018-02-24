Breaking lotto: Tipperary strikes it lucky with €500,000 EuroMillions wins in Borrisokane and Clonmel

Tipperary's luck was in on the double in this Friday's EuroMillions draw with two winners scooping €500,000 each in the EuroMillions Plus.

One ticket was bought in O'Brien's Spar, Main Street, Borrisokane, on February 22, and the other was purchased in Bergin's Food Fair in Clonmel, also on February 22.

Both tickets were Quick Picks.

Speculation was rife in the North Tipperary town of Borrisokane this Saturday with no one saying anything about the win.

O'Brien's Spar is one of the busiest shops in the area and the winner could even be from outside the area as the town has a huge amount of passing traffic , being on the main route to Galway.

The winning numbers were: 15, 33, 37, 39 and 48.

The main Euromillions draw of over €177m was shared between two winners in Spain and the UK.