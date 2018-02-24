Tipperary deaths, Saturday 24th February

The late Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Grant

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Grant, formerly of Friar Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and retired Parish Priest of St. Paulinus Church, York, England. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Kilrush Nursing Home, Co. Clare. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen and his brothers John and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Josephine, sisters-in-law Claire and Babs, brother-in-law Arthur, nieces, nephews and relatives.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 25th February, from 4pm to 5.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 26th February, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Winifred Ahern

The death has occurred of Winifred (Winnie) Ahern (nee Barrett), (Castlecranna, Carrigatoher, Nenagh and Dublin), February 22nd 2018, wife of the late Jerry. Deeply regretted by her daughters Teresa (Sawyer), Una (Looby), Margaret (Horrigan) and Anne Marie, son Jerry, sons-in-law, John, Liam and Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving on Monday (Feb 26th) to Killoscully Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The late Tommy Keane

The death has occurred of Friar St., Nenagh & formerly of Bunadubber, Carney, February 23rd 2018, peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary nephews, nieces relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Saturday evening from 6’oc with removal at 8’oc to Kilbarron Church arriving at 8.30’oc . Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10’oc followed by burial in the Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane.

The late Patrick Jerome O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Patrick Jerome (P.J.) O'Halloran, Coolnaherin, Tipperary Town, February 21st 2018 (unexpectedly) at home in the care of his loving family, Patrick Jerome (P.J.). Predeceased by his parents Pato and Kitty and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret and Joan, brother John, nephews Barry, David and Jamie, nieces Fiona and Sheena, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm, funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only.

The late Patricia Teefey

The death has occurred of Patricia Teefey, Late of Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary.



Died in London. Daughter of Michael and Kathleen Teefey. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends. Months mind mass takes place in Ardcroney Church this Sunday at 9.30 o'c. Burial of ashes takes immediately afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

May Patricia Rest In Peace