Bitterly cold weather forecast for Tipperary over the next week

Brace yourselves! The weather in Tipperary is about to take a cold turn with Met Eireann issuing a Status Yellow cold weather warning for a full week!

A blast of weather all the way from Siberia in Russia could be set to hit Ireland over the coming days according to the latest Irish and UK forecast as Spring sunshine is replaced by a sub-zero eastern weather front.

Exceptionally cold weather is forecast for next week with significant wind chill and severe frosts. Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast.

The alert is in affect from today, Friday, February 23, to next Friday, March 2.



Met Éireann says it will be dry settled but cold for the remainder of the weekend but a return to winter is its forecast. It is possible that the weather front that will keep weather settled until the weekend could end up pushing very cold Siberian weather east.

Temperatures are set to fall to -1 Saturday night and -2 on Sunday night and Monday night, with chilly days.

While the details of further outlook remain uncertain, Met Éireann cautioning at the moment that it looks like it will be a cold regime for early days of next week with easterly winds, and frosty nights with sub zero temperatures.



Snow is also possible with the a risk of some wintry showers in some eastern and southern coastal counties and some may be of snow, but mainly dry elsewhere.

The Met Office in the UK is also monitoring the situation. It says weather could potentially make a 'dramatic few days'. It warns that very cold weather could hit Ireland on Britain on Monday.