Nenagh nursing home, Ashlawn, gets full marks in Hiqa inspection

Ashlawn Nursing Home at Carrigatoher has received top marks following a planned inspection by the Health Information Quality Authority (Hiqa) last October.

The report of the inspection was released this month.

The inspection, which took place following an application to Hiqa to vary the conditions of registration to increase the maximum number of residents from 41 to 52.

As part of the inspection the inspector met the provider representative, person in charge and some residents.

The inspector reviewed documentation such as the risk register, emergency plan, staffing rosters, staff training plan and minutes of residents meetings.

The provider representative and person in charge showed the inspector around the new extension.

The new extension comprised of 12 single bedrooms with en suite assisted shower facilities. The day and dining room facilities had been extended, a separate visitors room with kitchenette, a visitors toilet, assisted bathroom, clinical room, sluice room and storage rooms had been provided.

The new building was designed around a central, secure, enclosed garden courtyard area, which was easily accessible from the corridors. This area was provided with garden furniture and paved walkways. The building works had been completed to a high standard.

An updated statement of purpose had been submitted with the application to vary which outlined the changes to the numbers, size and function of additional rooms.

The risk register had been updated to include the building works in progress, there was evidence of on-going review of risks. The emergency and evacuation plan had been updated to reflect arrangements in place for the new extension.

There was evidence that residents and their families had been consulted with regularly in regard to the progress of the building works.

Building progress was discussed at the monthly residents’ committee meetings.

All residents had been offered the choice of moving into one of the new bedrooms. The provider representative and person in charge were currently in the process of recruiting additional staff.

The inspector was satisfied that safe recruitment practices were in place.

There were no actions following the inspection.