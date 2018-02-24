Irish language run 'Rith' 2018 comes to Tipperary

Rith 2018 will be coming through Tipperary in March 2018 and the participating runners will carry a baton containing a message of hope to the people of Ireland from the President Michael D. Higgins.

The event is a national festival for Ireland which will take place from 10-17 March 2018 as one of the main celebrations of Seachtain na Gaeilge.

A course has been set for a nonstop relay run from Belfast to Listowel with the baton changing hands between people and groups every kilometre.

Rith 2018 will run over seven days and nights with tens of thousands of people taking part. It is a unique opportunity for communities throughout Ireland to visibly celebrate the Irish language and culture, while also raising money for the development of the language.

Rith 2018 will be in County Tipperary at the following times and place:

Ros Cré Thursday 12.20in 15 March 2018

Nenagh Thursday 2.00in 15 March 2018

Thurles Friday 9.15rn 16 March 2018

Tipperary town Friday 11.00rn 16 March 2018

Each kilometre will be sponsored by individuals, community groups, schools or businesses. The money raised will go towards supporting Irish language events around the country. Kilometres cost €100.

Each kilometre can be seen on the www.rith.ie website where there is a map of the route. To take part in Rith 2018 you can register a kilometre online or contact us to arrange which kilometre is most suitable for you.

Further information is available from Marcas Mac Ruairí on 086 171 9755 or email me on marcas@glornangael.ie.