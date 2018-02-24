Games Fleadh organisers welcome addition of Computer Science to the Leaving Certificate

Designing and building computer games will be of huge benefit to the first students of Ireland’s newest Leaving Cert subject - Computer Science, which will commence in 40 Schools this September according to Games Fleadh 2018 Organiser, and Game Design & Development degree lecturer at LIT Dr Liam Noonan, who explained students of the new course can benefit from the tasks involved in making a Computer Game.

In its 15th year, Games Fleadh continues to lead the way in recognising the brightest and best among the country's student game developers, while also bringing together the collective knowledge of some of the leading names in the gaming industry.

This year’s event is no exception, with representatives from Havok, EA, Romero Games gathering at the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) campus in Thurles on Wednesday February 28, 2018, to lend their support to an all-island games design and development competition for third-level students.

Games Fleadh 2018, is free of charge and open to the public, and is of particular interest to second level students with an interest in taking up Computer Science or with an interest in a career in this competitive industry.

Games Fleadh 2018 will also feature competitions such as a Game Studio Shoot ‘Em Up themed competition and Robocode. Competitors will be in with a chance to win one of the many EA title prizes available.

Speaking at the launch of Games Fleadh 2018, Dr. Noonan said, “Games Fleadh continues to be a fantastic networking opportunity for the Irish game development sector and in many ways it is the Game Development Oscars for our undergraduate students on the Island of Ireland. We believe that it also offers a fantastic networking opportunity for teachers to engage with third level institutions and explore best practice in teaching Computer Science concepts.”

“This year we welcome the addition of the Computer Science subject to the Leaving Certificate and we believe teachers and their students can utilise game development to assist in mastering the concepts involved in the new subject,” he added.

Games Fleadh will feature a keynote talk by EA as well as talks by leading industry professionals from Havok and Romero Games.

“The topics being discussed at Games Fleadh 2018 will provide practical insight and advice to students and visitors as they begin a career in an industry where they must learn to adapt and compete,” concluded Dr Noonan.

EA Ireland spokesperson said, “Having been involved with LIT Games Fleadh for 7 years, EA once again welcomes the opportunity to support game development competitions in Ireland and to work with the various third level institutions to ensure we have talented graduates to avail of the many career opportunities in this sector. We look forward to connecting with the many games design and development students from across Ireland at LIT Games Fleadh 2018 and sharing our experiences.”