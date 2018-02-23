Tipperary court: two charged with affray within precinct of Nenagh Court

Two youths were charged before Nenagh Court this Thursday, February 22, in connection with an incident within the precinct on the courthouse on the same day.

Christopher Pratt, with addresses at 3 Church View, Roscrea, and 49 Gleann Glas, Roscrea, and Jimmy Delaney of Kyle Cross, Ballaghmore, Roscrea, were each charged with engaging in an affray in the company of others, at Nenagh District Court on February 22, 2018, along with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the directions of a Garda.

The court heard that they both made no reply when charged.

Mr Pratt was remanded on bail to March 16. Mr Delaney was remanded on bail to March 22.

A file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to the alleged incidents.