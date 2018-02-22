10 things we all say while watching Dancing With The Stars

Is that yer one off that other thing? I wouldn't look twice at her.

The bang of jealousy off you if you're uttering this one.

Marty's great craic though, isn't he?

Usually said after a fairly mediocre performance from the main man. The aim ones will love it though.

Where does yer man get his jackets?

Always referring to Julian and his jackets that look like a showgirl fell through a hedge in Mucklagh.

Ya wouldn't know which one was the professional...

A glowing tribute to one of your favourites.

That Brian lad would sicken yer arse...

Mr Redmond is a hard task master talking about frames and steps like he was a feicing builder.

I wouldn't be gone on that now...

Usually comes from an older viewer when things get 'a little too raunchy for this hour.'

Ya would miss Des, wouldn't Ya?

Poor aul Des was great gas last year and we miss him terribly.

Oh this lad, I'll go put the kettle on...

A celebrity you simply can't abide is next and you can't even bring yourself to watch them.

That's great technique...

The spoofer in the room is in fine form pretending to know what they're talking about.

Now that's a disgrace...

No matter how much we love the lads who can't really dance, we are outraged when they stay in above one of the better dancers. 'That's the GAA crowd voting in droves!'