COMPETITION WINNER
And the winner of the break in the 5 star Lough Eske Castle is …..
Lough Eske Castle, a Solis Hotel & Spa, in Donegal
Congratulations to Catherine Kinsella from Kilkenny who has won the fantastic two night break in the 5 star Lough Eske Castle, a Solis Hotel & Spa, in Donegal on tipperarystar.ie in our St Valentine’s Giveaway.
Lough Eske Castle is one of the country’s premier hotels situated in beautiful Donegal, on a lakeside estate surrounded by the Blue Stack Mountains.This is the perfect location for a relaxing and luxurious break. To find out more about Lough Eske Castle, a Solis Hotel and Spa, click here
Thanks to everyone who entered this competition and keep an eye out for more competitions on tipperarystar.ie soon!
