Tipperary school bus in early morning collision

A primary school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle earlier this morning.

The accident occurred at Knockskagh, Cahir, on the roadway from New Inn to Poulmucka.

Cashel Gardai attended the scene and both vehicles were said to be extensively damaged.

The school bus had stopped to pick up a child passenger when the collision occurred.

An ambulance also attended the scene and the driver of the car was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with a minor injury.



There were nine children and a driver on the bus at the time. None were injured.

The road from Whitelands Cross to Poulmucka was closed for a short time as a result of the accident.





