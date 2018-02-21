Tipperary restaurant shut down by Food Safety Authority

A Tipperary restaurant was shut down by the Food Safety Authority in recent days.

The town centre restaurant and café was closed for one day following an inspection.

China Kitchen, 14 Market Street, Clonmel, was served with a closure order on February 14. The order was lifted on February 15.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland the closure order was issued under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010). No further details are available on the closure at this time.