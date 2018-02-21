Tipperary deaths: sadness in Tipperary as couple Maire and Gerry Ryan pass away on the same day

The death of a Tipperary couple on the same day has plunged Tipperary into sadness.

Gerry Ryan, who was from Clonmel, passed away on Monday in The Curragh. His wife Máire (née Drohan) also passed away on the same day.

The couple, united in life and now in death, passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff and nurses of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home.

Máire Ryan and JG (Gerry) Ryan, PHD, lived in Newbridge, County Kildare, and formerly lived in Clonmel and will return to the town to be laid to rest.

Gerry was a retired Cmdt, Clarke Barracks, The Curragh, where he had a very successful career, and late of FÁS.

Máire was a niece of Frank Drohan, the leader of the Volunteers in Clonmel in 1916. Gerry was the son of Jim Ryan, also a Volunteer in Clonmel in 1916.

The loving couple are sadly missed by their daughter Geraldine (Parker); grandchildren Alan and Sarah; Máire's sisters Eithne (Symes) and Una (Power); their brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Máire and Gerry will be reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge this Wednesday, February 21, from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal tomorrow, Thursday at 10.30am, to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11am.

Gerry and Máire will be laid to rest in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Waterford Road, Clonmel, arriving at approximately 2.15pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Kildare branch. Donations box in church.

Gerry Ryan, a native of Clonmel, wasa graduate of the Irish Military College. He served in the Defence Forcee, retiring in 1969. He obtained a BComm and MEcon Sci from UCD. He was a staff member at AnCO, and later of FAS, and managed training centres in Waterford and Ballyfermot, Dublin.

He headed an AnCO team, set up in 1972, which carried out the first major review of the Irish apprenticeship system, and was manager of AnCO's Apprenticeship Services Division from 1975 to 1986.

He took part in the development of the Youth Employment Agency's Youthreach programme, and had charge of the first Jobsearch programme.

He was appointed by FASInternational to two teams which acted as training consultants to the Czech, Slovak and Bulgarian Republics.

Following his retirement in 1989, he completed a comprehensive study of the history of apprenticeship in Ireland, at University College, Maynooth, for which he obtained his PhD.