Tipperary Gardai seek motorist who exposed himself to woman out walking alone
The Gardai in Nenagh are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who exposed himself to a woman out walking last weekend.
The woman was walking alone in Ballycommon near Nenagh on Sunday last at 2.30pm whan a car driven by a man pulled up beside her.
The man indecently exposed himself to her before driving off.
Meanwhile in Roscrea, an incident in which a man drove off without paying for €55 of fuel that he had put in a vehicle at Mulrooney's Filling Station in Benamore last Saturday is under investigation by local Gardai.
A woman was arrested under the Public Order Act in Nenagh after she was found in an intoxicated state at New Line, Nenagh. She was arrested for her own safety.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on