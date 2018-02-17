Tipperary deaths Saturday 17th February

The late Peter Griffin

The death has occurred of Peter Griffin, Retired Garda Síochána, Slieve na Mon Meadows, Thurles and formerly Pickardstown, Tramore, Co. Waterford and Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork. In the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his daughter Kathy O'Brien. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Martin, Peader (Peter) and Kieran, daughters Pauline, Una and Miriam, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 17th February., from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 18th Feb., at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Robert (Robbie) Coffey

The death has occurred of Robert (Robbie) Coffey, Mitchel Street and formerly Slievenamon Road, Clonmel. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Gerry and Peggy and his nephew Daniel. Beloved brother of Margaret (Canning), Jim, Frank and Rosemary (Horan). He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law Kathryn and Mary, brothers-in-law Michael and Eugene, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends, most especially Susan, Linda and their families.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday afternoon from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Removal to The island Crematorium, Cork on Monday morning for cremation at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.



The late Hugh Lynch

The death has occurred of Hugh Lynch, Kilnockin, Fethard, Co Tipperary and formerly of Dungimmon, Mount Nugent, Co Cavan, on February 16th 2018. Hugh, predeceased by his sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, his daughter Finola, brothers Michael and Philip, sister Ellen, son in law Tom, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Lisa, Jean, Tommy and Richard, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home in Kilnockin on Saturday, February 17th, from 4.30 to 8o.c. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late May Fahey

The death has occurred of May Fahey (née Davern), (Gurteenamoe, Rossmore, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Lacken, Drombane) on February 15th 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, May, predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, sister Babbie O’Donnell, Erry, Dualla, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, on Saturday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass Sunday at 10 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Edward Cleere

The death has occurred of Edward Cleere, Switzer Homes, Castle Road, Kilkenny City and formerly Cuchulainn Road, Thurles. Suddenly, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and previously Prague House, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Noel and Pat, daughter RoseAnne (Troy), sister Josie (Rochford), former wife Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter's residence (RoseAnne Troy, Meadlán, Ballycurrane, Thurles) on Sunday, 18th February., from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday, 19th Feb., at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Prague House, Freshford.

The late Ann Maxwell

The death has occurred of Ann Maxwell (née Kenny), Blackrock, Dublin; and Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary (peacefully). Predeceased by her husband Alan. Will be deeply missed by her daughter Hilary, sons Howard and Alan, daughter-in-law Felicitas, grandchildren Andrew, Conor and Kevin, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday morning from 9.30am prior to her removal to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown arriving at 10.50am for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No Flowers. Donations in lieu to the Hospice Foundation.

The late Mary A Healy

The death has occurred of Mary A Healy (née D'arcy), The Terrace, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim (James) and devoted mother of Mary, Fergal, Nives, Patrick and Paul and mother in law of Arnaldo, Maria, Amy, and Gillian and proud grandmother of James, John, Emily, Eoin, Aine, Mattew, Ben, Sadhbh and Pickle; deeply missed by all who knew her.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Bushy Park, Borrisokane, between 12 o'clock and 3 o'clock on Saturday. Mass will be offered for the reposal of her soul in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane at 11:30a.m Sunday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations to Bothar or Penny Dinners if desired.

The late Christopher (Christy) Kearney

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Kearney, Annabella park, Mallow, Co Cork and formerly of the Black Rd, Skeheenarinky, County Tipperary. On February 16th 2018 Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Marymount Hospital, Christopher (Christy) beloved father of Brendan, Lorraine, Fiona and their mother Noreen. Deeply missed by his adored Grandchildren Ella, Grace,Conor, Maeve and Muireann, daughter in-law Michelle, son's in-law Andrew and Cathal, brothers Michael ,John Joe, Mossy,sister Breda and brother of the late Denis and Pat, Brother in-law, sister's in-law, nephews, nieces, Extended Family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Chapel of Rest,Baldwin st, Mitchlestown on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery Ballyporeen.

Family flowers only. Donations to Marymount Hospital if desired.



The late Edward (Ned) Meagher

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Meagher, Richmond, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Saturday evening, from 5-30 pm. Removal at 7-30 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.



