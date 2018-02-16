Sadness in Tipperary at death of former Garda Superintendent Peter Griffin

There was great sadness in the town of Thurles today following news of the death of former Garda Superintendent, Peter Griffin, Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles and formerly of Pickardstown, Tramore, Co. Waterford.

Mr. Griffin, who retired some years ago, was a very popular member of the force and community, serving the Tipperary Division and town with great distinction.

He served in Thurles from February 1985 to April 1994 and was hugely respected within the force and by the general public for his unfailing professionalism and courtesy.

With his wife, Bridie, he was a prominent members of Thurles Golf Club. The Club has expressed sadness on the passing of "our friend and member".

Mr. Griffin passed away in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. He was predeceased by his daughter Kathy O'Brien.

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Martin, Peader and Kieran, daughters Pauline, Una and Miriam, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 17th Feb., from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 18th Feb., at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.