Cashel Cottage Rescue - urgent appeal for help

Cashel's Animal Welfare refuge, Cottage Rescue, is issuing an urgent appeal for fosterers.

Can anyone in the Cahir, Cashel, Clonmel area please help us with fostering.

We are deserate for Fosterers at the moment. We have so many dogs looking for help but without foster homes we cannot take them in. As a foster parent you will be saving another pooch from ending up in the pound or been sold on Done Deal etc.

We will supply all bedding, food, crates etc to each foster home. All you have to do is show the pooch what family life is, how loved they should feel and help it to learn some basics. It won't cost you anything only your time.

By doing this each pooch will show you love in return and there is no greater love than that of a pooch.

Please pm the page if you can help or text Lorraine on 0872465348.

A secure garden is a must.