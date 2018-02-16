Tipperary T.D.s - latest data reveals what they own

No T.D. in Tipperary was receipt of any gift during 2017 new data reveals.

The register of members' interests in Dail Eireann in 2017 shows the interests of all T.D.s, their shareholdings, directorships, and contracts.

The interests of Tipperary T.D.s is as follows:

Jackie Cahill:

Occupations - Public Representative: Parnell Street, Thurles; Farmer: Killinan, Thurles.

Shares: (1) Thurles Greyhound Stadium, Castlemeadows, Thurles: sport & rec.; (2) Centenary Coop, Templemore Road, Thurles: farmers co-op; (3) Glanbia, Ring Road, Kilkenny: Plc; (4) F.B.D, Bluebell, Dublin 12: insurance co; (5) Standard Life, 90 St. Stephen's Green, Dublin 2: life insurance co. 3.

Directorships: (1) Thurles Greyhound Stadium: Castlemeadows, Thurles: sport & rec.; (2) Centenary Co-op, Thurles, Templemore Road, Thurles: farmers co-op; (3) John Feely Foundation, Dublin Road, Limerick: charitable trust.

Land (including property): (1) Killinan, Thurles: farmland; (2) Ballinahow, Thurles: farmland; (3) Ballycahill, Thurles: farmland.

Remunerated Position: TD: Oireachtas Éireann.

Seamus Healy:

Occupations: Occupational Pension: H.S Executive, Lacken, Dublin Road, Kilkenny.

Directorships: (1) Voluntary: Old Bridge Community Association, Clonmel Ltd: community association; (2) Voluntary/Chair: Save our Acute Hospital Services Committee Ltd.: support of hospital services at South Tipp General Hospital; (3) Voluntary: Friend of South Tipperary Hospital: supply of care and comfort supports at South Tipp General Hospital; (4) Voluntary: Elm Park Area Childcare Committee, Clonmel Ltd: provision of childcare services; (5) Voluntary: Clonmel Boxing Club, Elm Park, Clonmel: boxing club; (6) Voluntary: Cuan Saor, Parnell St., Clonmel: domestic violence residential and support services.

Land (including property): 56 Queen Street, Clonmel: (1) constituency office, (2) private apartment. Other Information Provided: Joint owner.

Alan Kelly:

Occupations: Landlord: Loughtea, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Land (including property): (1) No. 15A Walkinstown Park, Walkinstown, Dublin 12: letting; (2) No. 2: Cois Tra, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry: holiday home/renovation.

Michael Lowry:

Occupations Etc.: Company Director: Garuda, T/A Streamline Enterprises, Abbey Road, Thurles.

Shares: Shareholder: (1) Garuda, T/A Streamline Enterprises, Abbey Road, Thurles: sale & service of refrigeration equipment, airconditioning, plant and equipment; (2) Abbeygreen Consulting Ltd., Abbey Road, Thurles: refrigeration and general consulting; (3) Glebeland Farm, Abbey Road, Thurles: bloodstock.

Directorships: (1) Garuda T/A Streamline Enterprises: Abbey Road, Thurles: refrigeration; (2) Abbeygreen Consulting: Abbey Road, Thurles: refrigeration and general consulting; (3) Glebeland Farm: Abbey Road, Thurles: farm and bloodstock.

Land (including property): (1) Glenreigh, Holycross, Thurles: residence on 35 acres; (2) Garuda, Abbey Road, Thurles: business premises; (3) 20 acres of land held in joint partnership at Ashton, Marketfield, Wigan: development land; (4) 10% ownership of property site 2.5 acres at Mansfield, England: vacant.

Property supplied or lent: Small office: Garuda, T/A Streamline Enterprises, Abbey Road, Thurles. or a Service supplied

Mattie McGrath:

Shares: 45 Ordinary Shares: Edmund and M. McGrath, Plant Hire Ltd, Newcastle, Clonmel: plant and agriculture hire.

Directorships: Executive Director: Edmund M. McGrath, Plant Hire, Newcastle, Clonmel: plant and agriculture hire.

Land (including property): Mountain Land (farm) located at Newcastle, Co. Tipperary and Knockanask, Co. Waterford, mountain farmland subject to lease agreement: mountain farmland. Travel Facilities:

Flights and accommodation to Washington and New York in March 2017; attended several meetings and functions: Family and Life, Mountjoy Square, Dublin.

Contracts: Tendered supply of plant and machinery via Etenders.gov.ie/supplygov.ie: supplygov.ie.