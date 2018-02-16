Daffodil Day in Roscrea, March 23

There are currently 165,000 people living with cancer in Ireland. 40,000 more will be diagnosed with cancer or a related tumour this year.

More people are surviving cancer now than ever before thanks to life saving research. The Irish Cancer Society provides huge care and support to people and only 2% of their funds come from the state.

Therefore they are hugely dependant on the generosity of the public to fund vital services such as night nurses, volunteer drivers and free phone cancer nurse line to name but a few. None of this would be possible without the strong support for Daffodil Day across Ireland.

Roscrea is a great supporter of Daffodil Day and this year we are looking for our regular volunteers and anybody else interested in working with us to contact Pamela Landy on 086 1750913.

Those wishing to contribute fresh daffodils can also do so. For support and services contact the Irish Cancer Society on 1800 200 700