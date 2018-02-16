Launch of Roscrea Lions Club business Directory to celebrate 50 years of service

Roscrea Lions Club, founded in 1968, are this year celebrating 50 years of service to Roscrea and District Community.

As part of their 50th year celebrations, the Lions Club are compiling and publishing a business ansd services directory.

Their aim is to promote and encourage people to support local business and service providers in the 0505 catchment area.

It would be in the interest of all businesses big and small to have their business and contact details listed in this publication, telephone number, land and mobile, email address and web site . They would encourage the bigger businesses to become sponsors and patrons to help defray the cost of publication. The would be as follows; sponsors €100, patrons €50 and business listing €30.

Any profits made from this publication will be returned to local charities, deserving cases and community projects in the area.

