Free Barn Owl Lecture in Cashel's Halla na Féile
This beautiful young barn owl was ringed by John Lusby, under licence, at a site near Templemore in 2015
John Lusby, Raptor Conservation Officer with Birdwatch Ireland will give an illustrated talk on one of the rarest birds in the country - the barn owl.
This nocturnal bird of prey is both loved and feared and is the subject of folklore, superstition
This led John to study Zoology at NUI, Galway. He has a particular interest in birds of prey. In his role as wildlife
John's talk will focus on the positives and challenges facing the barn owl conservation efforts. One sad fact is that of the 387 known barn owl deaths in Ireland over the last 10 years 277 were road casualties. Other threats are poisoning and loss of habitat. John contributes regularly to press, radio, and TV including ‘Mooney Goes Wild
Recently John has worked in environmental education which entails visiting schools and presenting the RTÉ Junior wildlife series ‘Shutterbugs’.
The Tipperary Branch of Birdwatch Ireland
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on