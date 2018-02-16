Tipperary Excel to host John B. Keane's 'The Field'

Playing Bull McCabe is Shakespeare in the Glen troupe member Liam O'Maoldhomhnaigh, who is featured in our poster image. The field in the background is Liam's own great-great grandfather's field in Tipperary, outside Cashel.

Liam has always wanted to play the part of the Bull and is thrilled to have this opportunity. Liam is the perfect choice to bring Bear O'Shea's vision of the Bull to life.

He is adept at creating characters with intense energy, and is busy manifesting the requisite psychological domination of the community.

The Field is coming to the Tipperary Excel on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24th.

To book tickets: Tipperary Excel: 062 80520.