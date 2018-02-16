South Tipperary Autism seminar in Clonmel's Hotel Minella

South Tipperary Autism Support Group is hosting a talk in the Hotel Minella, Clonmel, on Wednesday, the 9th of May next. Starting at 8pm sharp, this seminar host guest speakers Gareth Noble and Adam Harris on the night. Entry is €10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance from our office Monday to Friday from 9am until 1pm or they can be bought at the door on the night. This event is open to everyone. Tel/Fax: (052) 6129529 email info@southtippautism.ie.

Gareth Noble is recognised as one of Ireland’s leading litigators in the area of children with disabilities. 21-year-old Adam Harris was diagnosed with autism when he was just five. He says it’s time Ireland learned to understand and engage with the condition.