James Kilbane is coming to Thurles for fundraising family gospel concert

James Kilbane will bring his Country Gospel concert to Bohernanave, Thurles on Sunday 4th March at St. Joseph & St. Bridget’s church at 8pm.

The concert is to help fundraising efforts for the parishes’ two churches of The Cathedral and St. Joseph & Bridget’s.

Recently much needed repair work has been undertaken with the Bell Tower in the Cathedral due to damage caused by erosion. Remedial work and cleaning has also been carried out to outside Cathedral statues, with other statues being monitored and more work will be necessary. At St. Joseph & St. Bridget’s there has been repairs and decorating, internal and external. To guarantee on-going maintenance with future restoration work then it is necessary to continuously fundraise in the parish and all support will be appreciated on the night.

The concert with James Kilbane will have a strong emphasis on families and everyday Christian family life. James is married for 28 years to Christina and has two adult children. He is interested in the significance of the global World Meeting of Families in August and what the reality of family is all about, in its joys and struggles. The concert also ties to Kilbane’s latest album “The Family Collection” released with Veritas Publications for the August Christian global family meeting in Dublin. Thurles’. Fr. Purcell noted it is our hope in this year of the World Meeting of Families that our evening on March 4th will increase the faith we have and strengthen the hope we share.

Since 2004 and “You’re a Star” programme Kilbane has released a total of thirteen successful albums. He is now multi platinum selling and is a well know voice on radio, television and interent with his country and Christian albums. His music is today growing far and wide in such countries as Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South America as well as America, the United Kingdom and Canada. Kilbane’s home grown approach attracts many from every walk of life and many traditions. Currently Kilbane presents his own weekly Sunday gospel show on SKY televison, as well as his music being featured on other Christian channels. The Thurles concert will include many of his family songs including There is a place, Mama’s Roses, Because He Lives, The Richest Man, The Nazarene Song and so many more great songs.

To enjoy this family night and Country Gospel concert with James then donation tickets are €20 and are available from The Bookworm Bookshop, Thurles and the Thurles Parish Centre, the concert organising members or by calling 0504 22229. This will make a ideal event to celebrate the Christian family, marking community and to help local parish development. Church access for the concert will be from 7pm with the event starting at 8pm. Support from all churches and interested people will be greatly appreciated. This is event not to be missed.