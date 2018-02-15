St Patrick's Day Parade plans get underway in Thurles, Co. Tipperary

The 2018 Thurles's St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday the 17th March at 3p.m. from Abbey Road, Thurles.

The starting time this year has been changed to an hour earlier than previous years to accommodate requests from the public and entrants for an earlier start. There is still plenty of time to enter the parade for any groups that have not yet received an entry form. For more details on entry forms and sponsorship forms please download the documents from the Thurles Chamber of Commerce facebook or website, the Thurles St. Patrick's Day Parade website www.stpatricksdaythurles.com and info@thurleschamber.ie or contact the Chairperson, Johnny Kenehan at 087-9964587. There is no special theme for the parade this year, leaving room for clubs and organisations to come up with their own particular theme. There is a total of €1,500 in prize funds and trophies for a wide variety of categories from the best business entry to the best overall entry. There will be a number of attractions, consisting of a marching band, the Thurles Silver Band, the Jim O'The Mills traditional group will also feature and play in the centre of Liberty Square, presenting once again a fabulous treat of live music for the delectation and delight for all attending. For animal lovers, young and old, there will be a small farm animal attraction in Lower Liberty Square. The Thurles Parade is very dependant on sponsorship and we ask all sponsors old and new to give generously and enable Thurles to provide a St. Patrick's Day Parade worthy of the town. Each year the costs of running the event rises and this determines the ability of committee to present a safe, entertaining and enjoyable event. Next weekend our annual churchgate collection will be held in Borrisoleigh.

The Thurles St. Patrick's Day Committee would like to thank all our sponsors to date: Martin Shanahan's Tyres, Murphy Machinery, Eoin Dunne School of Motoring, Denis Kinane Motors, Ryans Cleaning, The Monks Bar, The Irish CountryWoman's Association, Thurles Credit Union, Thurles Hardware, Larry Fogarty Public House, Walter Drohan's Mace Shop, Thurles Golf Club, the People of Holycross, Ballycahill, Moyne, Drombane and Upperchurch.