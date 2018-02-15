Tributes paid to Thurles native Maeve Wilson, née Butler, who has passed away

Many tributes have been paid this morning to Thurles native, Maeve Wilson, née Butler, who has passed away in her adopted home town of New Ross, Wexford.

Maeve was a member of a highly respected Thurles family. She was daughter of the late David and Kitty Butler of Croke Street, Thurles and was sister of the President of Thurles Chamber John Butler.

Maeve had made New Ross her home some years ago, residing at Ardross, Cherrysroad, New Ross, and was a teacher in the Holy Faith Convent, also known as Our Lady of Lourdes.

Tributes have been paid to her by numerous individuals and groups including New Ross Musical Society who stated that they were very sorry to hear about the passing of their dear friend Maeve Wilson (née Butler).

"Maeve was involved in our society for many years, originally as a member of chorus and committee to more recently as a valued member of our production team, as Co-Musical Director and Chorus Mistress for many many years. Her talents and unselfish support will be greatly missed.

"On behalf of all our members both past and present I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Paschal, Claire and all of Maeve’s family and friends. May she Rest In Peace".

A former pupil described Maeve as "a hilariously blunt, sarcastic, witty & supportive woman". In a poignant message she said "Ms Wilson thank you for everything, your 'memory' will stay with me. I can only hope that someday I'll mean as much to a student as you meant to me".

She had been involved in many organisations in New Ross and at the time of her death was Lady Captain of New Ross Golf Club.

Maeve is survived by her husband Paschal, daughter Claire, her sister Katherine, brothers John and David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, many of whom reside in Thurles, extended family and a large circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her son David.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing took place at her residence last night Wednesday (14th Feb.) from 3pm until 8pm. Removal takes place this morning to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research.