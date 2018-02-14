Appeal for witnesses to attempted burglary in Tipperary town

Gardai in Tipperary town are appealing for witnesses to an attempted burglary of the Tesco store in Tipperary town in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardai were alerted to the incident at around 3am this morning after the alarm activated.

Gardai have asked anyone who was in the area between 12 midnight and 4am this morning who may have noticed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to come forward. Anyone with information is advised to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 51212.