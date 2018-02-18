Tipperary farming: HSA inspections focus on safety around livestock

The Health and Safety Authority is planning to hold 400 inspections on farms in the coming fortnight as part of its campaign around safety and livestock.

Coming in after tractors and machinery, accidents surrounding livestock are the next most dangerous cause of fatalities on Irish farms to date.

From 2008 to 2017, approximately 13 per cent of all fatal farming accidents were related to livestock. Half of these or more involved cows and heifers.

Once the calving period begins each February the risk of injury can be very high.

The HSA campaign began this Monday, and the plan is to focus on the common risks found during this time and livestock safety in general.

The different areas being assessed during the livestock safety campaign are:

n is an adequate physical barrier established between the farmer and freshly calved cow when treating or handling calves?

n is there an escape plan for animal birthing activity?

n is there ongoing investment in animal handling facilities, for example, crush, head scoop and calving gate?

n are facilities and procedures adequate for loading and unloading animals?

With most calving happening during the short days or at night farmers are advised to have plenty of light scattered around the farm yard for visibility. Appropriate handling facilities and holding areas where they farmer can watch the cows are also necessary.

The authority will undertake three targeted agriculture inspection campaigns during 2018:

n February - ‘Livestock Safety’

n May - ‘Vehicle Safety’

n October - ‘Safe Working at Heights’

A free guidance document, Safe Handling of Cattle on Farms, is available on the Authority’s website at www.hsa.ie

