Good news for schools in Newport as Department approves new classrooms

There was good news for Newport's primary and secondary schools with the Department of Education announcing new classrooms in both facilities.

Newport College is to get three classrooms with en suite toilets while the Convent of Mercy Primary School is to get a two new resource rooms.

The news has been welcomed by local politicians, with Deputy Alan Kelly, Michael Lowry and Limerick's Jan O'Sullivan all making representations to the Department of Education on the issue.

“This is great news for both schools. Newport College has had its enrolment increased over the last three years and expects a further increase in the years to come. I would like to thank both Alan Kelly and Jan O'Sullivan who have helped on this. We have made numerous representations to the Department highlighting the situation and it is great to see the funding being provided for the much needed investment,” said local councillor Fiona Bonfield.

Deputy Lowry was told by the Department that three modular general classrooms, including en-suite toilets, had been approved in principle for Newport College and that this would meet the school's immediate accommodation requirements.

Deputy Lowry said that he was delighted that this much needed additional permanent accommodation has been approved for Newport College.

“The school management were in contact with me in relation to their pressing need for additional accommodation, I made strong representations to the Minister advocating and supporting the need to provide funding to have this necessary accommodation put in place.

“I am extremely pleased that the good work of the school has been recognised by the Department, and the necessary funding will now be made available to resolve the ongoing accommodation issues.