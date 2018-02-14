Emma Wright of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, donates €500 to the Little Princess Trust in haircutting fundraiser
Emma Wright, (pictured above), age 12 from Roscrea, recently got 17 inches of her hair cut which she donated to the Little Princess Trust.
The Little Princess Trust makes wigs for children in Ireland and England who have lost their hair due to illness.
Emma also raised €500 for the cause and would like to thank everyone who sponsored her. Well done Emma!
